Northampton Town table new Chris Dunn contract

Chris Dunn
Dunn's current deal is set to expire this summer

Northampton Town say they have offered goalkeeper Chris Dunn a new deal.

Gary Johnson was initially unsure about whether he would table new terms to the out-of-contract 22-year-old.

Dean Beckwith and Liam Davis were released after Johnson stalled on their futures, but Dunn looks to have escaped the axe.

The Cobblers youth product has until 21 June to either accept or decline the contract offer from a club he has made 110 appearances for.

