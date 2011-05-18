Lincoln City's first-team coach Scott Lindsey leaves

Lindsey took over as Lincoln caretaker boss in October 2010

First-team coach Scott Lindsey has left Lincoln City by mutual consent.

The 39-year-old has had his contract cancelled following the Imps' relegation from the Football League.

Lindsey arrived at Sincil Bank during Chris Sutton's time as manager, and was caretaker manager for three games before Steve Tilson's appointment.

The Imps have already stated their intention to axe their reserve team in a bid to cut costs after dropping into the Blue Square Bet Premier.