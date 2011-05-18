Aidan O'Kane and Aaron Hogg join Glentoran

Aidan O'Kane spent over eight years at Windsor Park

Glentoran have signed Aidan O'Kane and Aaron Hogg on one-year deals.

The versatile O'Kane moves to the Oval just a day after quitting Big Two rivals Linfield because of a lack of first-team football.

"I'm at the stage of my career where I need to be playing more regularly," the 31-year-old told the Blues website.

Former Crusaders goalkeeper Hogg joins the Glens from Portadown and both players will meet their new team-mates at pre-season training on 13 June.