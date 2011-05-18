Aidan O'Kane and Aaron Hogg join Glentoran

Aidan O'Kane
Aidan O'Kane spent over eight years at Windsor Park

Glentoran have signed Aidan O'Kane and Aaron Hogg on one-year deals.

The versatile O'Kane moves to the Oval just a day after quitting Big Two rivals Linfield because of a lack of first-team football.

"I'm at the stage of my career where I need to be playing more regularly," the 31-year-old told the Blues website.

Former Crusaders goalkeeper Hogg joins the Glens from Portadown and both players will meet their new team-mates at pre-season training on 13 June.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you