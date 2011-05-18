Ayr Utd 1-1 Brechin City

Brechin celebrate their late equaliser at Somerset Park

Neil Janczyk snatched a late equaliser for Brechin as Ayr failed to capitalise on their dominance in the first leg of the Division One play-off final.

Janczyk's 86th-minute free-kick flew straight in, with the home side rushing out and claiming for offside.

On a blustery night at Somerset Park, Michael Moffat knocked the Honest Men in front on 31 minutes.

Ayr squandered several good chances, including two close range efforts from Alan Trouten in the closing stages.

Ayr United manager Brian Reid: "We created loads of chances and could have won by a comfortable scoreline but we weren't clinical enough.

"We have to keep our heads up, there is a lot to be positive about. We played well and created chance after chance.

"Their goalkeeper made two magnificent saves to keep them in the game.

"We needed a bit of composure as well, we were slashing at things.

"The conditions were horrendous and made it a hard night for football but I thought we got the ball down and played some good stuff."

Brechin City manager Jim Weir: "I knew with the wind behind them and shooting into their home crowd, Ayr would certainly have the impetus.

"I thought my goalkeeper (Craig Nelson) was absolutely outstanding. He's been a great servant for the club.

"We got lucky but my players worked hard and kept going to the end.

"We're a really young side compared to them, they have a lot of experienced players that have been around, and sometimes we get a bit of inconsistency.

"We were a wee bit careless and a team like Ayr can punish you but, thankfully, we stood firm."

Ayr United: Martin, Lauchlan, Smith, Malone, Campbell, Bannigan (Easton 83), McLaughlin, Trouten, Moffat, Roberts (Rodgers 86), McCann (Tiffoney 87). Subs Not Used: David Crawford, Robertson.

Goal: Moffat 31.

Brechin City: Nelson, Cook, McLean, McLauchlan, Moyes, Redman, Molloy, McKenna (Byers 81), McAllister, Megginson (Janczyk 75), Kirkpatrick (Fusco 53). Subs Not Used: Scott, White.

Goal: Janczyk 86. Booked: McKenna, McLauchlan.

Att: 2,020

Ref: Steve Conroy