Old Trafford banner taken down after Man City triumph

The banner was a long-running wind-up by United fans

Manchester United fans have removed the banner at Old Trafford that showed the number of years since rivals Manchester City last won a trophy.

Manchester City secured their first trophy since 1976 on Saturday when they defeated Stoke in the FA Cup final.

Some Reds fans wanted the banner to mark the last time City won the league.

Andrew Kilduff of supporters' group Stretford End Flags told the Manchester Evening News: "A new version will be up for the Blackpool game on Sunday."

Manchester City's players celebrated the FA Cup triumph at Wembley at the weekend by walking around the pitch on their lap of honour with a banner of their own that read "00 Years".

The mocking banner at the Stretford End of Old Trafford was a long-running wind-up by the United fans, who have just celebrated their fourth league title in five years.

City manager Roberto Mancini was fully aware of the banner's significance when in January 2010, only a few weeks into the job after taking over from Mark Hughes, the Italian vowed to "take that banner down".