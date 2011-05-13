Martin Donnelly leaves Crusaders to join Cliftonville

Former Crusaders star Martin Donnelly has signed for Cliftonville

Winger Martin Donnelly has left Crusaders to join their north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Solitude.

"I have supported Cliftonville all my life and I cannot wait to pull on the jersey and show the fans what I can do," said Donnelly.

Donnelly won a senior international cap by coming on as a substitute in Northern Ireland's friendly away to Italy in 2009.

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor told the club's website: "Deals like this restore your faith in football.

"Martin is a young lad who just wants to play for his boyhood club, which is reflected in the fact that he turned down big money offers from elsewhere.

"It was clear from the outset that Cliftonville was where he wanted to play."

Donnelly, considered an exciting left-sided player, turned down the offer of a new contract with Crusaders midway through last season.