Farnborough 2-4 Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet United won promotion back to the Blue Square Bet Premier at the first attempt with a play-off final victory over Farnborough.

Fleet were relegated to Blue Square South last season and boss Liam Daish vowed to bring them back.

Two Michael West goals either side of a Ricky Shakes effort appeared to have promotion secured.

But Daryl McMahon and Paul Booth set up an nervy finale before Calum Willock's last-minute strike settled it.

TEAMS

Farnborough: Jordan, Sankova, Braham-Barrett, King, Steve Robinson, Smith, Malcolm, McMahon, Ibe, Bubb, Binns.

Subs: Stevens, Davies, Booth, McDonald, Stuart Robinson.

Goals: McMahon 87, Booth 89.

Ebbsfleet United: Edwards, Stone, Duncan, Fakinos, Easton, Lorraine, West, Marwa, Willock, Shakes, Phipp.

Subs: Howe, Pooley, Ginty, Erskine, Hawkes.

Goals: West 28, Shakes 52, West 73, Willock 90.

Att: 3,365

Ref: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you