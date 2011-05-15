Farnborough 2-4 Ebbsfleet United
-
- From the section Football
Ebbsfleet United won promotion back to the Blue Square Bet Premier at the first attempt with a play-off final victory over Farnborough.
Fleet were relegated to Blue Square South last season and boss Liam Daish vowed to bring them back.
Two Michael West goals either side of a Ricky Shakes effort appeared to have promotion secured.
But Daryl McMahon and Paul Booth set up an nervy finale before Calum Willock's last-minute strike settled it.
TEAMS
Farnborough: Jordan, Sankova, Braham-Barrett, King, Steve Robinson, Smith, Malcolm, McMahon, Ibe, Bubb, Binns.
Subs: Stevens, Davies, Booth, McDonald, Stuart Robinson.
Goals: McMahon 87, Booth 89.
Ebbsfleet United: Edwards, Stone, Duncan, Fakinos, Easton, Lorraine, West, Marwa, Willock, Shakes, Phipp.
Subs: Howe, Pooley, Ginty, Erskine, Hawkes.
Goals: West 28, Shakes 52, West 73, Willock 90.
Att: 3,365
Ref: Lee Swabey (Devon).