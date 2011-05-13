Leicester City want swift transfer deals

Sven-Goran Eriksson
Eriksson's side missed out the Championship play-offs this season

Leicester City boss Sven-Goran Eriksson expects to swiftly conclude business on their on-loan Premier League stars when the top-flight season ends.

Diomansy Kamara, Jeffrey Bruma, Yakubu, Ben Mee, Kyle Naughton and Patrick van Aanholt were all on loan.

But Eriksson told BBC Radio Leicester: "It is very difficult for a Premier League club to take decisions before the season is over [on 22 May].

"When the last game is played I'm quite sure things will happen very quickly."

Eriksson has praised the quality that all six players have brought to the Walkers Stadium.

But the Swede says much depends on their availability - either as loan signings or permanent moves - before he makes any decisions on the shape of his squad for next season.

Everton striker Yakubu has already said he would be happy to rejoin.

