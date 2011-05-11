Forfar 1-4 Ayr

Ayr gained the upper hand in the race for a First Division place as they eased to victory over Forfar in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Michael Moffat guiding the ball home for Ayr from 12 yards after two minutes, but Chris Templeman headed a reply eight minutes later.

But Moffat's cross was inadvertently turned past his own goalkeeper by Jamie Bishop after 35 minutes.

Ryan McCann slotted in after 52 minutes and Andy Rodgers coolly added another.

Forfar: Duffy, Ross, Bishop (Sellars 46), Bolocheweckyj, McCulloch, Ross Campbell (Deasley 70), Martyn Fotheringham, Iain Campbell (Mowat 80), Hilson, Templeman, Gibson. Subs Not Used: Dobbie, Tulloch.

Booked: Templeman, Martyn Fotheringham.

Goals: Templeman 10.

Ayr: Martin, Lauchlan, Malone, Campbell, Smith, Trouten, Tiffoney (Bannigan 55), McCann, McLaughlin, Moffat, Roberts (Rodgers 76). Subs Not Used: David Crawford, Easton, Robertson. Booked: Bannigan, Martin.

Goals: Moffat 2, Bishop 35 og, McCann 52, Rodgers 87.

Att: 924

Ref: John McKendrick