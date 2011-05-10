Jersey FA boss Creedon admits money struggles

The head of Jersey's Football Association has admitted it is a struggle to provide funding to all of the teams.

Chief executive Paul Creedon made the comments after Jersey regained the Muratti Vase by beating Guernsey.

"Everybody is underfunded at the moment," Creedon told BBC Jersey. "We'd all like a bit more money so we could do those little things extra.

"Resources and manpower are two issues - especially in the Channel Islands."

Jersey's Murrati win was the third time in five years that the Trophy has been decided on penalties.

Jersey achieved similar success in the women's Murratti, beating Guernsey by 6-2 at Blanche Pierre Lane on Saturday.

Creedon said: "In areas such as football development we actually lead the way and a lot of UK associations are very envious about what we achieve.

"We're continually trying to increase the stuff we have - the kits, the balls, the tracksuits.

"The Jersey ladies have just got a brand new kit on the way so everybody has to take their turn and we'll get there eventually when funding and resources become available."