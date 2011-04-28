Ex-semi-pro Ryan-Zico Black in Guernsey's Games squad

Black has returned to the island after spells playing in Spain and Australia

Former semi-pro footballer Ryan-Zico Black has been named in Guernsey's 20-man squad for the 2011 Island Games.

Midfielder Black, 29, who last played for the island in 2005, returned to Guernsey this season to sign for Vale Recreation.

The twice-capped former Northern Ireland Under-21 man's career included spells at Bournemouth, Morecambe and Kettering Town.

The Island Games is being held on the Isle of Wight from 25 June to 1 July.

Senior coach Tony Vance has made three other changes to his 18-man Muratti squad, as he is without the unavailable Joby Bourgaize, Craig Young and Dave Rihoy.

Scott Bougourd, who featured in the squad for the Muratti semi-final against Alderney, gets a recall.

Under-21s Kieran Mahon and Matt Loaring have been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Guernsey won gold in the Island Games football tournament in 2001 and 2003, when the island hosted the event.

They lost in the final in 2005, did not compete in the 2007 Games in Rhodes and finished third in 2009 in Aland, beating the Isle of Man 5-0 in the play-off match, having lost to Jersey in the semi-finals.

Full Island Games 2011 Squad

Goalkeepers: Chris Tardif, Jody Bisson.

Defenders: Sam Cochrane, Jamie Dodd, Simon Geall, Jacques Isabelle, Ollie McKenzie, Tom Strawbridge.

Midfielders: Scott Bougourd, Ben Coulter, Glyn Dyer, Kieran Mahon, Alex Le Prevost, Angus Mackay, Matt Warren.

Forwards: Ross Allen, Ryan-Zico Black, Dominic Heaume, Matt Loaring, Simon Tostevin.