Barcelona 'cry babies' anger Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor was booked after coming on as a substitute against Barcelona

Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor criticised Barcelona's players for overreacting to challenges after his side's 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Real's Pepe was sent off for a foul on Dani Alves in the 61st minute of an ill-tempered semi-final first leg.

But Adebayor said: "Maybe Pepe committed a foul but I don't think it was a red card.

"Whenever you play against Barca, whenever you touch them they are on the floor crying like a baby."

Real have had a man sent off in each of their four meetings with Barcelona this season, with Sergio Ramos dismissed in the 5-0 league defeat at the Nou Camp, Raul Albiol red carded in the 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu and Angel di Maria sent off for two yellow cards in Real's 1-0 Copa del Rey victory.

"Their manager, fans and the players on the bench are always crying. Barcelona is a fantastic club, fantastic players but they have to stop that." Emmanuel Adebayor Real Madrid striker

But Adebayor, on loan at the Madrid side from Manchester City, blamed Barcelona's players for Jose Mourinho's side's poor disciplinary record in the El Clasicos.

"I have played three games against Barcelona and each time we have had to play with 10 men," added the forward, who was himself lucky to stay on the pitch after only being booked for charging into Sergio Busquets with his hands raised.

"Everyone talks about Barcelona and their fair play but I think they are very far away from fair play.

"Whenever you make contact when going for a one-on-one or 50-50 ball they are on the floor crying, putting their hand up near their face.

"Their manager, fans and the players on the bench are always crying. Barcelona is a fantastic club, has fantastic players, but they have to stop that."

Real boss Mourinho was sent to the stands during the game for protesting about Pepe's red card.

And after the defeat at the Bernabeu, the Portuguese hit out at German referee Wolfgang Stark, Uefa and counterpart Pep Guardiola.