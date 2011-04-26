Peter Reid hails Plymouth Argyle squad after win

Reid has been manager of Plymouth since June 2010

Plymouth Argyle manager Peter Reid paid tribute to his players after Monday's 1-0 win over MK Dons kept the club's hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Plymouth are now only three points behind safety, with three games left, starting at Exeter on Saturday.

"We're still in the mix," Reid told BBC Devon. "That's the main thing and all credit to the players.

"It was a fantastic performance by the players and it gives the team a fighting chance."

Monday's victory over MK Dons followed a 1-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge on Good Friday.

"It's about resting the players now," continued Reid. "They've had two games in a small amount of time and we've got another two games in three days coming up which is going to be difficult so we'll rest them up.

"We've got some tough fixtures coming up, a local derby and then Southampton, who I think have got one of the best squads in the league, and then Leyton Orient, but we're still in there with a shout."

Plymouth have been struggling in the League One relegation zone since they were deducted 10 points by the Football League in February for issuing a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.