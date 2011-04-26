Leicester City line up Real Madrid friendly

Ronaldo and Mourinho will be taking on Leicester in July

Leicester City have lined up a glamour home pre-season friendly against nine-time European champions Real Madrid, BBC Radio Leicester understands.

The Spanish giants, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, are likely to visit on Saturday, 30 July.

BBC Radio Leicester's Foxes commentator Ian Stringer, who revealed the story on Twitter, said: "One of the best clubs in the world are coming to the Walkers.

"I make their side worth around £373m so as news goes it's pretty decent!"

Real, who are through to the last four of the Champions League where they will face arch-rivals Barcelona, have already beaten Barca to win the Spanish Cup this season.

Former Manchester United winger Ronaldo and Brazilian superstar Kaka are just two of the star names likely to appear for the team dubbed the Galacticos.

Stringer added: "You would imagine it will be a sell-out and I expect ticket details to be released later this week. Who would have thought this, this time last season?"