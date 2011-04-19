Redknapp concerned about Stoke v Man City fixture
- From the section Football
Harry Redknapp says he is sure "Tony Pulis wouldn't want to lose any game" but airs his concerns about Stoke City facing Manchester City in the Premier League after the FA Cup final.
Should the Blues win the Cup, then the Potters would win a place in the Europa League by default if Manchester City secure a Champions League place.
