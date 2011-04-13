Striker Benni McCarthy exits West Ham by mutual consent

McCarthy's last Hammers appearance was in the Carling Cup in January

South Africa striker Benni McCarthy has left West Ham after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old struggled to make an impact at Upton Park, failing to score in his 14 appearances after arriving from Blackburn on 1 February 2010.

A statement on the club website read: "West Ham United have mutually agreed with Benni McCarthy to part company with immediate effect.

"The club would like to wish Benni the best for the future."

McCarthy made only two Premier League starts during his 14-month spell at West Ham.

The former Porto forward was left out of manager Avram Grant's 25-man squad for the second half of this season following the signings of Robbie Keane and Demba Ba.