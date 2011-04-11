Brighton recall striker Chris Holroyd from Bury

Holroyd hit six goals in 12 games on loan at Stevenage earlier this season

League One leaders Brighton have recalled striker Chris Holroyd from his loan spell with League Two Bury.

The 24-year-old former Chester City, Cambridge United and Stevenage front man was signed by then Bury boss Alan Knill for the Shakers on 11 March.

He has since scored one goal in four games but did not appear on the winning side for promotion-chasing Bury.

Bury, who have won their last two, are still without a manager since Knill left for Scunthorpe on 31 March.

Brighton will clinch promotion to the Championship if they beat Dagenham & Redbridge at the Withdean on Tuesday night.