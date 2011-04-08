Ipswich boss Paul Jewell blasts Billy Clark after tweet

Clark has since removed his account from Twitter

Ipswich Town youngster Billy Clark has been told he can leave the club straight away by boss Paul Jewell, following his outburst on Twitter.

The 19-year-old midfielder used the social network site to announce he was not being offered a new deal.

And then replied to a well-wishing follower he was "glad to be out of there to be honest".

Jewell told BBC Radio Suffolk: "He didn't tell me that, if he's glad to be out of here he can go now if he wants."

A number of footballers have come under fire for comments they have made on Twitter, and Jewell says players need to use the tool sensibly.

"It's only a danger if you put silly things on," he added.

"I don't know how many tweeters or whatever Billy's got but instead of going on Twitter he can talk to me face-to-face."

