Cardiff's Michael Chopra 'couple of weeks' from return

Michael Chopra
Michael Chopra was Cardiff's £4m record signing in the summer of 2009

Michael Chopra has handed Cardiff City's promotion hopes a surprise boost as the striker is "a couple of weeks" away from full fitness.

Chopra, 27, was initially ruled out for the season after tearing his hamstring in Cardiff's 2-2 draw with Barnsley on 13 March.

Now Cardiff hope 11-goal Chopra may play again this season as scans show his injury is recovering ahead of time.

Cardiff are also monitoring the fitness of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The ex-Manchester United stopper suffered a groin strain in Saturday's 4-1 win over Derby, which was his first game back after four matches on the sidelines.

But scans have shown it is not a recurrence of his original injury and he is expected to be fit for Saturday's trip to Doncaster.

Centre-back Mark Hudson and keeper David Marshall are out for the season though.

Hudson injured his knee in Cardiff's 3-3 draw at Millwall on 19 March while Scottish stopper Marshall is recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery.

The Bluebirds, however, are unable to call on defender Anthony Gerrard in the play-offs as the terms of his season-long loan move to Championship rivals Hull City state he is contracted to the KC Stadium club until the end of May.

But Chopra could prove a timely boost if he returns earlier than expected - or at least play a part in the end-of-season play-offs should Cardiff not win automatic promotion.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you