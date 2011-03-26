East Fife 1-3 Livingston

From the section

A Kenny Deuchar brace helped Livingston maintain their grip on top spot in the league with a win over East Fife.

Deuchar headed Livi in front but Ryan Wallace poked home a close-range leveller for the Fifers.

However, Deuchar guided the ball into the bottom corner of the net to put the visitors back in front.

And Kyle Jacobs' turn and shot late on put the gloss on the win for Gary Bollan's side.

East Fife: Michael Brown, Durie, Ovenstone, McGowan, Park, Muir, McCulloch (Fagan 80), Johnstone (Wallace 48), Young (Ross Brown 68), Hislop, Linn.Subs Not Used: Lyness, Smart.

Goals: Wallace 60.

Livingston: Bullock, Craig Barr, Talbot, Kyle Jacobs, Watson, Hamill, Sinclair, Fox, Conway (Devon Jacobs 63), Russell (De Vita 81), Deuchar.Subs Not Used: McDowall, Winters, Malone.

Goals: Deuchar 27, 70, Kyle Jacobs 80.

Att: 707

Ref: Anthony Law (Scotland).