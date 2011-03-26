Brechin City 6-0 Dumbarton

From the section

Brechin boosted their play-off hopes after a comprehensive victory over Dumbarton.

Hat-trick hero David McKenna opened the scoring with a close-range goal before setting up James Redman to double the lead.

Rory McAllister made it three from 12 yards out before setting up McKenna for his second.

Mitchel Megginson made it five from close in before a McKenna tap-in finished the scoring.

Brechin: Nelson, Cook, McLauchlan, Moyes, McBain, Redman, Molloy, Janczyk (Megginson 80), Byers (Kirkpatrick 75), McAllister (McKay 83), McKenna.Subs Not Used: Scott, Fusco.

Booked: Redman, McBain.

Goals: McKenna 7, Redman 46, McAllister 52, McKenna 79, Megginson 83, McKenna 85.

Dumbarton: Grindlay, Chisholm, Gordon, Nugent, McNiff, Gilhaney (Halsman 84), Creaney (Jordan White 56), McStay, Geggan, McShane, Walker (Campbell 74).Subs Not Used: Michael White, Nicky Devlin.

Booked: McStay, Geggan, Gordon.

Att: 514

Ref: D Somers (Scotland).