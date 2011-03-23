Grimsby Town appoint Rob Scott and Paul Hurst

Scott (left) and Hurst are looking for a third consecutive promotion

Grimsby Town have appointed Rob Scott and Paul Hurst as joint managers of the Blue Square Bet Premier side.

The pair resigned as joint first-team managers at Boston on Tuesday after being linked to the Mariners job.

The Blundell Park side have been looking for a new manager since Neil Woods' departure a month ago.

Scott, 37, and Hurst, 36, who played together at Rotherham, have won promotion in their two seasons as managers - with Ilkeston and Boston.

The Mariners are 10 points off the play-offs with two games in hand.

The duo's contracts last until the end of the 2011/12 season, when they will change to rolling deals.

Scott told BBC Radio Humberside: "It's something Paul and I have been striving for the last three years since we've been in management, to go into full-time management.

"Now we're here, it's obviously a sense of achievement but it's something we know full well doesn't just stop, the hard work really begins now."

Hurst said: "[The move was made] because of the size of the club we've come to and also the fact that it's full-time football.

"We both had different jobs as well as the football and that's hard work. We were willing to put that in but it was always the aim to get back to full-time football."

And chairman John Fenty said: "These lads have statistically proven that they can as a management team be successful and there's no reason why that shouldn't continue at this football club."