Thomas Kraft could leave Bayern Munich

Thomas Kraft
Kraft kept a clean sheet for Bayern against Inter on Wednesday

Bayern Munich keeper Thomas Kraft has said he will not stay with the Bavarian giants if Manuel Neuer joins from rivals Schalke 04.

Kraft, 22, produced a top performance in their Champions League, round of 16 first-leg 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

His contract expires in June, but reports suggest Bayern are set to swoop for Schalke's Neuer.

"If Neuer comes, then I will go. It wouldn't make any sense to stay," Kraft was quoted as saying in Bild."

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you