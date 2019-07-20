Fencing World Championships: Marcus Mepstead wins silver

Marcus Mepstead (right) beat South Korea's Young Ki Son 15-12 in the semi-finals

Great Britain's Marcus Mepstead won silver in the men's foil at the Fencing World Championship in Hungary.

Mepstead, 29, lost 15-6 to France's world number 10 Enzo Lefort in a one-sided final.

Britain's world number 51 beat world number one and defending champion Alessio Foconi on his way to the final in Budapest.

Richard Kruse, James Davis and Ben Peggs went out in the round of 64.

Kruse won silver in the foil at the 2018 World Championships in China, Britain's first medal since Bill Hoskyns claimed epee silver in 1965.