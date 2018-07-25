BBC Sport - World Fencing Championships: I've broke the curse - Kruse on winning World Fencing silver

I've broke the curse - Kruse on winning World Fencing silver

Richard Kruse says he is pleased to have broken the curse following Great Britain's first World Fencing Championships medal in 58 years as he took silver in Wuxi, China.

READ MORE: Richard Kruse wins silver to end GB's 58-year wait

