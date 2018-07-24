Richard Kruse wins silver and ends Britain's 55-year wait for World fencing medal

Kruse defended his Shanghai Grand Prix title earlier this year

Four-time Olympian Richard Kruse won Great Britain's first World Fencing Championships medal in 55 years as he took silver in Wuxi, China.

The 34-year-old world number four beat compatriot James Andrew-Davis to secure a medal and then lost 15-8 to Italy's Alessio Foconi in the final.

It comes after British Fencing said its participation at Tokyo 2020 was in doubt after UK Sport withdrew funding.

BBC Sport revealed in July a recent crowdfunding bid raised only £170.

British Fencing chief executive Georgina Usher said at the time: "Our chances of qualifying for the Olympics have been massively impacted.

"Our athletes have got the ability to get there, but are worrying about how they are going to afford competitions. There is no doubt in my mind that it has had an impact on their performances.

"In my lifetime, I can't remember a single moment in the history of sport whereby it has been so bleak. There has always been funding from other sources."

British Fencing received £4.2m in the build-up to the Rio Olympics, but was subsequently one of five sports to have its funding removed.

Kruse narrowly missed out on the first British Olympic fencing medal in 52 years when he lost his bronze medal match in 2016.