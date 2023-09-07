Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Charlotte Dujardin has won six Olympic medals in total

Three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin led Britain to a first team gold since London 2012 at the European Dressage Championships in Germany.

The victory, sealed by reigning world champion Charlotte Fry on Glamourdale, came six months after Dujardin, 38, gave birth to her daughter Isabella.

Gareth Hughes riding Classic Briolinca and Carl Hester on Fame were also part of the British quartet to triumph.

Hosts Germany won silver, with Denmark taking the bronze medal.

Dujardin, on Imhotep, set a superb early mark of 82.422% for Britain, which was only bettered throughout the day by reigning Olympic and European champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with TSF Dalera BB.

And with Fry needing just over 78%, she delivered a personal best score of 81.258% to secure the top spot.

Germany have only failed to claim European gold on four previous occasions since 1965, while Britain had only missed a championship medal on two occasions since winning at the London Olympics 11 years ago.