Ros Canter was team and individual world champion in 2018

Great Britain won team gold and Ros Canter took the individual title at eventing's European Championships at Haras du Pin in France.

Kitty King, Yasmin Ingham, Laura Collett and Canter defended the title GB won in 2021.

Canter rode her Badminton 2023 winner Lordships Graffalo to gold ahead of King on Vendredi Biats.

"I just feel very lucky to have a horse like Lordships Graffalo in my life," said former world champion Canter.

"He's an unbelievable horse. In our sport anything can happen - it's such small margins a lot of the time - so I am very proud of him.

"Getting to the Olympics is a dream and I'll be working hard to get there next year."

Canter's win secured a 20th individual gold for Britain at European Championships since 1953.

Germany's former double Olympic champion Michael Jung of Germany led after the dressage phase but was eliminated following an unexpected fall on the cross country, leaving Canter top of the leaderboard going into the final day of competition.

Canter, world champion in 2018 with Allstar B, knocked only one fence in the final showjumping phase to finish with a combined score of 25.3.

King jumped the only double clear from the British contingent. She was part of the team who won gold in 2021, but silver here was her first individual medal at senior level.

In the team event, Britain led all three phases - dressage, cross-country and showjumping - and finished with more than 27 points in hand.

Olympic gold medallist Collett, riding London 52, and world champion Ingham, on Banzai Du Loir, completed the all-female team.

It is Britain's 24th team gold medal at the European Championships, more than double any other nation.

Germany and France took silver and bronze respectively, while the Netherlands and Belgium secured the team qualification spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The last time the European Championships were held at Haras du Pin in 1969, Britain took team gold, Mary Gordon Watson individual gold and Richard Walker silver.