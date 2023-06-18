Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Collett won eventing team gold with Great Britain at Tokyo 2020

Laura Collett led a British 1-2-3 as she won the Luhmuhlen event aboard London 52 to complete a rare treble of five-star victories for the pair.

The combination had already claimed top-grade titles at Pau in 2020 and Badminton last year.

"He's just phenomenal. He deserves to be a triple five-star winning horse," said Olympic gold medallist Collett.

GB's Kitty King was second on Vendredi Biats with Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ) third.

As with Pau and Badminton, Collett, 33, won in Germany on her dressage score - the mark of 20.3m putting her clear of King on 27.2 and Ingham on 27.9.

Britons filled seven of the top 10 places with Harry Meade fifth, Tom Jackson sixth and Oliver Townend seventh and ninth on different mounts.

Collett was also aboard London 52 when she won team eventing gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"You have to aim big and he is just the most incredible horse and keeps getting better and better," she said.