Charlotte Dujardin has won three Olympic gold medals

Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin returned to the international stage with victory on the opening day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 37-year-old Briton was competing at her first event since giving birth to daughter Isabella in March.

Dujardin finished with a score of 77.261% on Imhotep as she dominated the four-star grand prix class.

"I was thinking, 'have I still got it? Can I still do it?'. I got on and it felt amazing," she said.

Dujardin finished nearly two per cent better than runner-up Gareth Hughes, who was riding Classic Briolinca, while Emile Faurie and Bellevue took third.

"I haven't done anything competition-wise for eight months and I have only been back on board for three weeks," she added.

"I have tried to stay as fit as possible and then we decided to give Windsor a go.

"I want to try to aim for the European Championships this year. Imhotep did so well at the World Championships last year and he is a horse with so much positive energy."

Dujardin holds the record, alongside cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, for the most Olympic medals won by a British woman.

Two golds at London 2012 were followed by another in Rio four years later, while she has also won a silver and two bronze medals.