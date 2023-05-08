Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

The Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire are one leg of eventing's Grand Slam, which also includes the Kentucky Three-Day Event in the United States and the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire

Britain's Ros Canter produced the biggest winning margin in elite eventing history to win the Badminton Horse Trials aboard Lordships Graffalo.

The former world champion, second last year, had a nine-penalty lead following Sunday's cross-country section.

And in Monday's showjumping, Canter collected just four time faults, giving her a 15-penalty winning margin.

"Today could not have gone any better for him. It is incredible," the 37-year-old said of her horse.

"He is the out-and-out event horse - he has got a classic technique," the world number three, who finished with a score of 35.3 penalties, added. "He loves himself, which is great."

Former world number one Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class came second for a sixth top-three result for the pair at either Badminton, Burghley or Kentucky - the Grand Slam of eventing.

Ireland's Austin O'Connor took third aboard Colorado Blue, his first podium at Badminton 24 years after his debut.

Canter's victory is a third straight British success at the event after Piggy March in 2019 and Olympic team gold medallist Laura Collett last year, following a break for the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is certainly going to take a long time to sink in and the team I have around me, I just couldn't do it without them," Canter said, after adding a first Badminton crown to world individual and team golds plus two European team titles.