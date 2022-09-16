Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Olympic gold medallists Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Oliver Townend are in Britain's team for the championships

Eventing World Championships 2022 Venue: Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy Dates : 15-18 September Coverage: Watch live on 17 & 18 September on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The Eventing World Championships take place from 15-18 September at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, and BBC Sport has live coverage of the final two days.

Great Britain have dominated over the past four years and hold the Olympic, World and European team titles.

The Olympic gold medal-winning team of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen are in Britain's team.

Individual world champion Ros Canter and newcomer Yasmin Ingham also feature as Britain seek to defend their title.

Canter is also bidding to hold on to the individual world title she won in the United States in 2018.

Team-mate Collett won the Badminton Horse Trials with a record score in May and is one of Canter's main rivals for the individual title.

World number one Townend and individual Olympic silver medallist McEwen will also be battling for medals.

Ingham has represented Britain at youth level and is making her senior team debut at the championships.

The German team will be strong contenders with former world champions Michael Jung and Sandra Auffarth and the reigning Olympic gold medallist Julia Krajewski in their squad.

The team or rider with the lowest accumulative score from the three disciplines of dressage, cross country and showjumping will take the titles.

Coverage details

Saturday 17 September

Cross country - 09:15-15:45, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday 18 September

Showjumping - 10:20-15:00, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.