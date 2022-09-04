Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Piggy March receives the Burghley trophy from Princess Anne

Britain's Piggy March has won the Burghley Horse Trials aboard Vanir Kamira.

The three-day event returned after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

March, 42, twice a runner-up at Burghley, finished ahead of fellow Brit Tom Jackson on Capels Hollow Drift in second with New Zealander Tim Price taking third on Vitali.

"It is the best feeling in the world, a dream come true," said March.

March, who has also won Badminton in 2019 and is a two-time individual European silver medallist, added: "I think Burghley is probably the hardest to win, and she is a true Burghley horse.

"I think this is probably the hardest cross-country event in the world. The terrain is so tough, and I think the horses just get an extra gold star for being able to do well here and get around that course fast.

"Badminton was the best day of my life, but this is definitely along the lines of it."

March takes home the £100,000 top prize with victory on her 17-year-old mare.