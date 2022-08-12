Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Ben Maher is competing on Faltic B after his Olympic horse Explosion W was deemed short of fitness

Great Britain's show-jumping team have claimed their first team podium finish at the World Championships in 24 years.

The quartet of reigning Olympic individual champion Ben Maher, Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Joe Stockdale won bronze in Herning, Denmark.

Britain were in sixth place before the second round - then three of their four riders had fences down on day two.

But Charles jumped a perfect clear on Romeo 88 to help GB clinch third place and Paris Olympic qualification.

Charles, son of 2012 Olympic gold medallist Peter Charles, ensured GB finished behind Olympic champions Sweden, with the Netherlands taking silver.

Ireland's quartet of Denis Lynch, Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor and Daniel Coyle also booked a place at Paris 2024 after finishing fourth.

Brash and Maher - colleagues when Britain won team gold at London 2012 - both progressed to Sunday's individual final.

Maher is in eighth place on Faltic HB, while Brash is 13th aboard Hello Jefferson after two fences down led them to drop from top spot.

The individual competition concludes with two more rounds of jumping on Sunday.

Britain have won two individual gold medals in the dressage this week through Charlotte Fry, plus a dressage team silver.