Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Former Olympic champion Sir Mark Todd retired from eventing in 2019 to focus on training racehorses

Former Olympic champion Sir Mark Todd has apologised after a video on social media showed him appearing to hit a horse with a branch.

The New Zealander, 65, won individual eventing golds at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and Seoul in 1988 and earned a knighthood for his equestrian achievements in 2013.

He became a racehorse trainer in 2019 after retiring from three-day eventing.

The British Horseracing Authority says it is investigating the incident.

"I wholeheartedly apologise to the horse and all involved for my actions in this video clip," Todd said.

"One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider, and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results.

"I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing. I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case."

The video appears to show Todd strike the horse multiple time while attempting to teach a cross-country schooling session at which one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump.

A two-time world champion, Todd also won individual bronze at Sydney 2000 and team bronze in Seoul and at London 2012.