Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Harry Charles won his first Grand Prix World Cup in London

Great Britain's Harry Charles has won the Jumping World Cup at the London International Horse Show after a thrilling 11-horse jump-off.

The 22-year-old, who was aboard Stardust, recorded a time of 35.91 seconds to claim his first Grand Prix World Cup.

Charles was 0.86secs faster than second placed Harrie Smolders of Netherlands.

"This is a bucket list thing," Charles said. "It was one of my dreams to win the World Cup in London.

"I can't even say what it means to win today."

Britain had four other riders in the jump-off with John Whitacker third, Olympic champion Ben Maher fifth, Jack Whitacker eighth and Matthew Sampson 11th.

Charles was the third to last rider to take to the course with Martin Fuchs and Sampson left to ride. The Swiss athlete took a penalty in his run as his horse Conner Jei clipped a fence and Sampson completely knocked over a fence on his attempt.

Charles said he had full faith in his horse who is "so quick" with "a great turn of foot".

He added: "She's very careful, so I had that advantage on my side. I just did my own route and was more than happy when I looked at the screen and saw I was in the lead."