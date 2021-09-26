Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Nicola Wilson won her first individual international title

Great Britain won team gold at eventing's European Championships in Switzerland, as Nicola Wilson won the individual title to headline a clean sweep of the medals.

The all-female team of Nicola Wilson, Piggy March, Ros Canter and Kitty King beat defending champions Germany.

Great Britain are now reigning Olympic, world and European champions.

Wilson won gold in the individual event, with March taking silver and fellow Briton Sarah Bullimore bronze.

Wilson, 44, finished with a score of 20.9 penalties on JL Dublin - more than two penalty points clear of team-mate March - to claim her first individual international title.

In the team event, GB led all three phases - dressage, cross country and showjumping - and finished with over 13 penalty points in hand.

Germany and Sweden took silver and bronze respectively in Avenches.