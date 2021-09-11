Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Charlotte Dujardin claimed team and individual bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics

Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin won bronze for Great Britain's dressage team at the European Championships in Hagen, Germany.

Dujardin managed a score of 87.246% on Gio, who claimed a fourth major medal.

Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl took gold with 91.021 while Cathrine Dufour of Denmark claimed silver with 88.436.

Britain's Charlotte Fry, 25, the youngest member of the team, managed 84.721 on Everdale to finish fifth.

There was no medal either for Britain's six-time European medallist Carl Hester on En Vogue, who scored 78.375 to finish 13th.

Dujardin also claimed a medal on Wednesday, leading GB to team silver with a score of 79.829.