Budapest in Hungary was supposed to host the European Championships but withdrew when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to to 2021

Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin led Great Britain's dressage team to a silver medal at the European Championships in Hagen, Germany.

Dujardin, aboard her Tokyo Olympics horse Gio, anchored the British team and her test score of 79.829% lifted them above Denmark into second place.

Olympic champions Germany, led by Tokyo individual gold medallist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, took gold.

"I am over the moon, absolutely thrilled," said Dujardin.

"The horse is so keen to do it. He tries his hardest, he goes in there, has all the pressure in the world and delivers."

Dujardin was competing alongside six-time Olympian Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Gareth Hughes.

It was Britain's seventh European team podium finish, but their first since the 2015 Championships in Gothenburg.

Dujardin became the first British female to win six Olympic medals when she claimed team and individual bronze medals in Tokyo and is Britain's second most successful female Olympian of all time behind Laura Kenny.

The Championships continue with the individual events, starting with the grand prix special on Thursday before the freestyle on Saturday.