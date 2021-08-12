Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Sophie Christiansen has 10 Paralympic medals

Eight-time equestrian Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen is "heartbroken" to be out of Tokyo 2020.

The 33-year-old has had to withdraw because of a "minor veterinary issue" with her horse Innuendo III.

Christiansen is being replaced by 2019 European gold medallist Georgia Wilson, who will make her Paralympic debut with horse Sakura.

She joins Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells in ParalympicsGB's equestrian squad.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken to announce that Louie and I will not be going to Tokyo," Christiansen said in a statement on Twitter.

"There's always that risk with equestrian sport and unfortunately it was decided Louie wouldn't have been able to give his best due to a minor veterinary issue."

She added: "I am also truly gutted for my team who worked tirelessly to get me selected and everyone who helped me fundraise and donated.

"It says a lot about the team I have created that I am instantly looking ahead to Paris 2024."

British Equestrian performance director Richard Waygood added: "This will be a personal disappointment to Sophie Christiansen, who has worked so hard for a chance to represent her country at her fifth consecutive Games.

"However, with the experience of Natasha, Lee and Sophie now joined by Georgia, who, having tasted medal success in 2019, is ready for more, the British quartet will pose a strong challenge on the Paralympic stage."

Christiansen, who has cerebral palsy, has a haul of 10 Paralympic medals.

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe said: "This is clearly desperately disappointing news for Sophie, who is an incredible athlete, ambassador and advocate for the Paralympic movement.

"An injury to either rider or horse so close to the Games is very unfortunate and we will work with British Equestrian to ensure Sophie has the support she needs."

The Paralympic games begin on 24 August and ParalympicsGB will be aiming to top the equestrian medal table once again after doing so at the last six games.