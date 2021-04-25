Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

Townend first won in Kentuck in 2018, when he won two of the three legs of the Rolex Triple Crown

Britain's world number one eventer Oliver Townend won the prestigious Kentucky three-day event for the third straight year.

Townend won the competition in 2018 and 2019 on Cooley Master Class before it was cancelled last year.

On Sunday, he triumphed on Ballaghmor Class, winner of Burghley in 2017.

Leading after Saturday's cross-country phase, the 38-year-old produced a clear show jumping round to win the £80,000 top prize.

Yorkshire's Townend, who will compete at the Olympics, has now won six five-star titles, including Burghley twice and Badminton in 2009.

New Zealander Tim Price was second on Xavier Faer, with his wife Jonelle third on Grovine de Reve.