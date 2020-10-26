Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

More than 200,000 people usually attend the Badminton Horse Trials every year

The 2021 Badminton Horse Trials are set to take place behind closed doors.

This year's edition of the event in Gloucestershire was cancelled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 trials, usually attended by 200,000 people, is scheduled to be held from 6-9 May and has the "potential to include a limited number of spectators" if government guidelines allow.

"We realise this is not the scenario everyone would wish for," said Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell.

"But we feel by announcing our intentions now it will give all involved in whatever capacity the opportunity to plan accordingly.

"To deliver the 'behind closed doors' event will not be without its challenges, but we look forward to bringing a great competition."

The 2021 trials, which will feature dressage, cross-country and showjumping, will be a key focus for selectors prior to the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics.