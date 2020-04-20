Last updated on .From the section Equestrian

The Dublin Horse Show is a major sporting and social event in Ireland

The Dublin Horse Show is the latest Irish sporting event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year's event was scheduled to be held at the Royal Dublin Society [RDS] venue from 12-16 July.

A RDS statement said the decision had been taken "with regret".

"The Society has constantly monitored the situation and followed guidance from the Irish Government and the Health Service Executive," said an RDS statement on Monday.

"The health and safety of all of those who come together for the Horse Show has been a priority for the RDS in making this decision.

"This includes visitors from Ireland and from around the world, competitors, volunteers, trade exhibitors, RDS Members, staff, partners, contractors and suppliers.

"The RDS responsibility to contribute to the national effort in controlling the virus in Ireland was an important factor in this decision."

All tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded by the ticket provider within seven to 10 working days, added the RDS statement.

The Dublin event was cancelled during the years of World War One and also in 1940 while swamp fever led to the Aga Khan Trophy Nations Cup event not taking place in 1966 although the remainder of the show went ahead that year.