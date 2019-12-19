Olympia Horse Show 2019: Ben Maher to use Olympia to develop rising star horse

2012 Olympic champion Ben Maher will compete at Tokyo next year

Olympia London International Horse Show Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 16-22 December Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app.

Former Olympic champion show jumper Ben Maher says he will use the World Cup at Olympia this weekend to develop one of his rising star horses, F One USA.

Maher has enjoyed an incredible 2019, claiming European honours, qualifying for the Olympics and winning the prestigious Super Grand Prix with Explosion W.

However, the 'wonder horse' is being rested after a busy year.

"The star horses only get there through support and experience so we're always developing new younger ones," Maher told BBC Sport.

"Explosion is the talked about horse but F One USA is a nine-year-old stallion I've been riding for three years and he's one of the next generation."

Maher will be joined by a host of the world's leading riders in Saturday's Jumping World Cup event at the Olympia Horse of the Year Show in London.

Fellow Britons Scott Brash, Robert and William Whitaker, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick, Holly Smith and William Funnel will compete in various classes.

"Olympia is somewhere I dreamt of competing when I was growing up and I've been successful in all of the classes at certain points in my career, but the World Cup win with Triple X [in 2011] was something very special for me," said the London 2012 gold medallist.

"I hope F One has the same idea that we can try to go there, put him on the biggest stage he's been and try to produce a result I know he's capable of."

On Tuesday three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin led a British podium sweep with victory in the dressage freestyle World Cup at Olympia.

She was riding Mount St John Freestyle, with London 2012 champion rider Carl Hester second on Hawtins Delicate and debutant Charlotte Fry third with her horse Everdale.