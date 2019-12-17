Olympia: Charlotte Dujardin wins freestyle World Cup in all-British podium

Mount St John Freestyle is expected to be Dujardin's horse for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Olympia London International Horse Show Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 16-22 December Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app.

Three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin led a British clean sweep of the podium in the dressage freestyle World Cup at Olympia.

Dujardin, 34, and her horse Mount St John Freestyle took victory with a score of 87.520%.

Carl Hester, who won team gold at London 2012 with Dujardin, was second on Hawtins Delicato with 84.470%.

Charlotte Fry, making her Olympia debut this year, was third on Everdale with a score of 82.620%.

On Monday, Dujardin and 10-year-old Mount St John Freestyle scored 81.553% to win the freestyle Grand Prix, again ahead of Hester in second and Fry in third.

Mount St John Freestyle is expected to be Dujardin's horse for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after she won individual dressage gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 on the now-retired Valegro.