Olympia: Charlotte Dujardin a 'stronger person' after Euros disqualification

Dujardin is putting aside her "horrible" Rotterdam disqualification

Charlotte Dujardin's bid for a third successive Olympic title will start at Olympia as she aims to put her European Championship controversy behind her.

The 34-year-old was disqualified at the event in Rotterdam when judges found traces of blood on her horse's flank.

Judges ruled out any intent to injure the horse but Dujardin received criticism on social media.

"It was a really horrible thing to have to go through," she said. "But it has made me a stronger person."

Her disqualification came after she had appeared to anchor Great Britain to a silver medal in the team event.

"At the end of the day, the rule is the rule," she said. "It was very difficult to deal with the social media side of things.

"I have been very fortunate in my career in that it has always gone upwards, but everyone has to deal with highs and lows."

Dujardin has enjoyed several successes at Olympia with Valegro, the horse with which she won medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Valegro was retired after Rio and Dujardin believes Mount St John Freestyle, her expected horse for Tokyo 2020, can deliver further success.

"There was so much pressure for her after Valegro, but she has done amazingly," she said. "She is extremely brave, and she is also so much fun to ride.

Dujardin and Mount St John Freestyle will be competing at Olympia on Monday and Tuesday.

"She needs more mileage and experience, and the World Cup series, with the indoor shows, will definitely give her that.

"The World Cup final in Las Vegas [in April next year] is the aim. I will probably then take her out one more time before hopefully the Olympics."