Olympia Horse Show 2019: BBC coverage times, schedule and event guides
-
- From the section Equestrian
|Olympia London International Horse Show
|Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 16-22 December
|Coverage: Live TV coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app.
The 2019 Olympia Horse Show takes place from 16-22 December and brings together some of the world's best dressage and show jumping riders.
BBC coverage starts on 17 December and ends on 22 December with a top-class show jumping field in the Olympia Grand Prix.
Alongside the elite competitions are traditional favourites such as the Christmas Cracker, Kennel Club Dog Agility and the Puissance jumping event.
Viewers can watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Among the familiar faces in action will be three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin, who will be riding Tokyo 2020 prospect Mount St John Freestyle.
Great Britain will also be represented by London 2012 gold medallists Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Carl Hester, plus four-time Olympian and former British number one Richard Davison.
Italy's Alberto Zorzi is aiming for a hat-trick of Grand Prix victories after becoming only the fifth rider to take back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.
BBC coverage times and schedule
All times are GMT and subject to late changes
Tuesday, 17 December
Live
19:40-22:20, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Wednesday, 18 December
Live
21:15-22:15, Puissance, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Replay
18:35-00:55, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button
Friday, 20 December
Live
18:40-22:30, Christmas Cracker, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Replay
15:00-17:40, Dressage World Cup, BBC Red Button
17:40-18:40, Puissance, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 21 December
Live & highlights
13:45-16:30, Olympia 2019, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online (repeated on BBC Red Button 17:30-20:15)
Sunday, 22 December
Live
18:00-22:25, Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Replay
15:15-18:00, Olympia 2019, BBC Red Button
Monday, 23 December
Highlights
07:55-08:55, Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.