European Para-dressage Championships: Sophie Wells claims silver in Rotterdam

Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title in Rio four years later

Sophie Wells has claimed Britain's second medal of the European Championships - a silver in the Para-dressage Grade V freestyle event.

The triple Paralympic champion, 29, scored 75.595% on her horse C Fatal Attraction in Rotterdam, just 0.215% behind the gold medal position.

"It's a bit frustrating as of course I'd have liked to start off slightly better but we had no mistakes," she said.

Dutch rider Frank Hosmar took gold.

Nicky Greenhill, competing in her first championship finished fourth in the Grade IV championship with King Edward I.