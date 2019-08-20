Charlotte Dujardin elimination sees GB lose European Dressage silver

Charlotte Dujardin had posted a score of 81.91% before her score was excluded.

Great Britain lost their silver medal at the European Dressage Championships after Charlotte Dujardin's score was excluded because blood was found on her horse Mount St John Freestyle.

Dujardin posted a score of 81.91%, which left Britain in the silver-medal position of the Grand Prix team competition, but the score was removed, dropping Britain down to fourth.

"Blood was found on the left flank of the horse in the post-competition check," said a statement from the International Equestrian Federation.

"Elimination under this rule does not imply there was any intent to injure the horse, but the rules are in place to protect the welfare of all competing horses."

Charlotte Fry, 23, and Dark Legend made their senior championship debut and scored 74.32% in the first round.

Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca then recorded a personal best score of 76.31% to leave Britain second after the opening day.

On Tuesday, Carl Hester and Hawtins Delicato scored 78.32%, before Dujardin recorded the highest score to leave Britain behind gold medallists Germany.

However, with Dujardin's score no longer counting, this moved the Netherlands up to second, and Sweden up to third.

Dujardin said: "I'm obviously absolutely devastated - nothing like this has ever happened to me before.

"The health and welfare of my horses is always my number one priority, but of course I accept the decision."