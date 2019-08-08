European Equestrian Championships: Watch live coverage on the BBC
-
- From the section Equestrian
The European Equestrian Championships are taking place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from 19-25 August and you can follow them live on BBC TV.
Separate championships for jumping, dressage and para-dressage will take place at the Kralingse Bos and Kralingse Plas in the city.
Among the British stars taking part are Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Sophie Wells.
The BBC's live coverage, which begins on Thursday, 22 August, will be shown across the Red Button, connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app.
There will also be a highlights show on BBC Two on Monday, 26 August.
The event will double up as the first qualifier for the European teams in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
|Full British squad for European Equestrian Championships
|Discipline
|Riders (horse in brackets)
|Jumping
|Scott Brash (Hello M'Lady), Amanda Derbyshire (Luibanta BH), Ben Maher (Explosion W), Laura Renwick (Dublin V), Holly Smith (Hearts Destiny)
|Dressage
|Charlotte Dujardin (St John Freestyle), Charlotte Fry (Dark Legend), Carl Hester (Hawtins Delicato), Gareth Hughes (Classic Briolinca)
|Para-dressage
|Mari Durward-Akhurst (Sky O'Hara), Nicky Greenhill (Betty Boo), Sophie Wells (C Fatal Attraction), Georgia Wilson (Midnight)
BBC coverage
All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 22 August
09:00-13:00 - Team jumping day one, BBC Red Button (replay, 17:00-21:00)
Friday, 23 August
10:00-14:00 - Team jumping day one (replay), BBC Red Button
14:00-17:30 - Team jumping day two, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 24 August
14:00-18:00 - Dressage freestyle, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 25 August
10:00-14:00 - Dressage freestyle (replay), BBC Red Button
14:00-16:00 - Individual jumping, BBC Red Button
Monday, 26 August
10:00-12:00 - Individual jumping (replay), BBC Red Button
13:00-15:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
European Eventing Championships
Oliver Townend is back in Great Britain's eventing squad for the European Championships, which will be shown live on the BBC.
The Shropshire-based world number two was a surprise omission from Britain's squad for the World Equestrian Games last year, but has been named in a six-strong group that will contest the championships in Germany, from 30 August to 1 September.
Townend will ride Cooley Master Class, his winning mount at Kentucky in 2018 and 2019.
The British team will also include reigning Badminton champion Piggy French, as well as Tom McEwen, Tina Cook, Laura Collett and Kitty King.
French and McEwen helped Britain land the world title last September, while Townend was part of the European gold medal-winning team in Poland two years ago.
BBC coverage
All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Saturday, 31 August
09:00-14:30 - Dressage and cross-country, Connected TVs and online
Sunday, 01 September
10:00-11:40 & 12:40-14:00 - Jumping, Connected TVs and online
16:15-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 21:45-23:30, BBC Red Button)
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.